Uttarakhand records unprecedented rainfall in September; Dehradun sees 1136% spike in 24 hours

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand is experiencing an unprecedented deluge, with heavy rainfall persisting well into September, following an exceptionally wet August.

The state has recorded a staggering 468 per cent more rain than normal in the 24 hours leading up to 8:30 am on September 16, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Dehradun district has borne the brunt of this relentless downpour, emerging as the wettest region across the state both in the recent 24-hour period and for September so far. This extended period of high precipitation marks a significant deviation from typical monsoon patterns.

August saw the heavens open up with 574.4 mm of rain, a whopping 188.7 per cent above the monthly average. September, usually a transition month, has continued this trend, registering 211 mm of rainfall until September 16, which is 64 per cent higher than its normal 128.5 mm for this period.

Data from the State Meteorological Centre highlights Dehradun's exceptional situation. From September 1 to 16, the district received 384.2 mm of rain, an astounding 151 per cent above its usual 153 mm for the period. The situation was particularly acute in the 24 hours ending September 16 morning, when Dehradun alone recorded 66.7 mm of rainfall against a normal of just 5.4 mm – an astonishing 1136 per cent increase.