Bengaluru’s vanishing lakes: Fighting pollution, urban decay

Online Desk
Bengaluru’s lakes have suffered a severe decline — from over 250 in the 1970s to around 180 today, most in poor condition. An IISc study in 2017 revealed that nearly 85% of them are polluted.
Lakes are polluted by sewage leaks and poor sewer systems, with nutrients causing algal blooms, invasive weeds, oxygen depletion, and fish deaths.
Policy enforcement is weak despite a 2012 court mandate, with misaligned state agencies. Volunteer efforts help but need strong government leadership and long-term planning to be effective.
Lakes serve as natural buffers, capturing rainwater, replenishing groundwater, and cooling the city during heat waves. With no major river, Bengaluru relies on its lakes and historic lake systems for water and ecological health.
Citizen volunteers and local authorities are collaborating on activities like cleaning, weeding, building walking paths, and planting trees around lakes such as Doddajala Lake, with some, like Jakkur Lake, successfully restored and awarded.