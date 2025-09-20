'Critical for water needs': As climate risks grow, Bengaluru is trying to save its vanishing lakes

BENGALURU: Sunil Kumar rowed his small boat, moving a few feet at a time, while he spread a fishing net across the weeds floating like a green carpet on Doddajala Lake. The ends of the net were then carried ashore and tied to a tractor and an earthmover, which pulled the bundled plants toward laborers ready to drag them out with pitchforks.

Once each netful of weeds was scooped out, they repeated the process. Kumar, a fisherman who grew up nearby, and the others have been working 10 hours a day for two weeks to clean this water as part of a wider effort to restore polluted lakes that are in danger of disappearing around Bengaluru, India's fast-growing tech hub.

“Once the weed grows, all fish die. This is because the weed cuts out oxygen flow below the water and, of course, nothing can survive in the water after that,” he said.

City authorities and volunteers have cleaned and restored dozens of lakes in recent years, but much work remains. Bengaluru had more than 250 lakes in the 1970s. Today, roughly 180 remain and many are in a poor state. Water experts said the city’s explosive growth and mismanagement of sewage have severely damaged a centuries-old network of cascading lakes that sustained communities in this otherwise dry plateau.

Doddajala Lake, a 94-acre (38 hectares) body of water, sits along the city's northern outskirts near its airport in an area where multistory residential buildings, resorts and offices are interspersed with older mud-tiled houses and farmland.

R Byregowda, the head of the nearby Doddajala village, attributed the growth to the area's proximity to the airport. “You can’t imagine the kind of changes in my village in just the last five years,” said Byregowda, who's been helping with the lake cleanup effort.