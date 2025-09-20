Trump’s $100k visa gamble: Who pays the price for H-1B dreams

President Trump signed a proclamation imposing a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa applications, a significant increase from the previous $215 fee. This move aims to ensure that only highly skilled foreign workers are employed in the U.S.

The H-1B is a non-immigrant U.S. work visa that allows companies to hire foreign professionals in speciality occupations like IT, engineering, finance, and healthcare, typically for up to six years.

The proclamation faces potential legal challenges, and lawmakers have criticised the move as a "reckless attempt" to limit access to high-skilled workers who have contributed significantly to the U.S. economy.

Indian tech professionals, a significant portion of H-1B visa holders, may face challenges as companies might reconsider hiring foreign workers due to the increased costs

TCS received 5,505 H-1B approvals in FY2025, making it the second-largest beneficiary after Amazon, which led with 10,044, per USCIS data.

The administration argues that the fee will deter companies from outsourcing jobs and encourage investment in domestic talent, aligning with broader immigration reform goals.

