Trump’s $100,000 H-1B visa gambit and what it means for Indian workforce in US

'Just not economic anymore'

Lutnick explained the administration's latest policy was intended to overhaul employment-based immigration.

"Historically, the employment-based Green Card programme let in 281,000 people a year, and those people earned USD 66,000 a year on average, and were five times more likely to participate in assistance programmes of the government," he said.

"So we were taking in the bottom quartile, below the average American. It was illogical, the only country in the world that was taking in the bottom quartile," Lutnick added.

He said the new programme would admit only "extraordinary people at the very top," instead of those "trying to take jobs from Americans."

These individuals, he said, would create businesses and jobs while raising more than USD 100 billion for the US Treasury.

Trump added that the revenue would be used to cut taxes and pay down national debt. "We think it's going to be very successful," he said.

Lutnick said the $100,000 fee will be charged annually, potentially making H-1B visas "just not economic anymore" for companies.

"If you're going to train people, you're going to train Americans. If you have a very sophisticated engineer and you want to bring them in... then you can pay $100,000 a year for your H-1B visa," he said.

"So the whole idea is, no more will these big tech companies or other big companies train foreign workers. They have to pay the government USD 100,000, then they have to pay the employee. So it's just not economic," Lutnick continued.

"If you're going to train somebody, you're going to train one of the recent graduates from one of the great universities across our land, train Americans. Stop bringing in people to take our jobs. That's the policy here. And all of the big companies are on board. We've spoken to them about it."

When asked if the new fee applies to current visa holders, renewals, or first-time applicants abroad, Lutnick said: "Renewals, first times, the company needs to decide. Is that person valuable enough to have USD 100,000 a year payment to the government, or they should head home and they should go hire an American."

He added: "It can be a total of six years, so USD 100,000 a year. So either the person is very valuable to the company and America, or they're going to depart and the company is going to hire an American. That's the point of immigration – hire Americans and make sure the people coming in are the top, top people. Stop the nonsense of letting people just come into this country on these visas that were given away for free. The president is crystal clear. Valuable people only for America. Stop the nonsense."