'Is it time to pause H1-B visas?': Debate intensifies over Indian tech hires

US Senator Mike Lee has questioned whether it is “time to pause H-1B visas”, responding on X to claims that a Walmart executive received huge bribes to hire Indian tech workers while “pushing out” American staff.
"Is it time to pause H1-B visas?," he wrote on X.
His remarks came just days after far-right Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene called for an end to H-1B visas for Indians, accusing them of “replacing American jobs”.
Greene’s comment was in reply to former President Donald Trump’s post threatening higher tariffs on Indian goods over New Delhi’s oil purchases from Russia.
On X, she wrote: “End Indian H-1B visas to replace American jobs and stop sending money and weapons to the Obama/Biden/Neocon Ukraine Russia war.”
Walmart, however, has rejected reports linking the company to visa misuse.
A spokesperson told CNBC-TV18 that an internal probe did result in the termination of a vendor and a small number of US-based employees, but stressed “this investigation had nothing to do with H-1B visas.”
Walmart issued the clarification after unverified claims surfaced online alleging a scandal tied to contract workers. A post on an employee forum suggested that a Vice President in its Global Tech unit had been removed over kickbacks related to contract hiring.
The rumours spread like wildfire on different social media platforms, with some users dragging H-1B visa holders into the controversy without offering any proof. he discussion sparked concern within the Indian community in the US about potential reputational fallout.
The company’s response also comes in the middle of a broader restructuring exercise.
Earlier this year, reports of nearly 1,500 layoffs had already drawn criticism of its hiring policies and reliance on foreign workers, though those job cuts were unrelated to the present allegations.
The debate has gained traction amid speculation that Trump could target H-1B visas next. These visas allow thousands of Indian engineers and IT professionals to work in the United States.
Meanwhile, MAGA supporters have intensified online campaigns against foreign workers, particularly Indians, alleging they take away American jobs. Indians make up more than 70 per cent of H-1B visa holders, followed by Chinese nationals at about 12 per cent.
This development comes at a time when India–US ties is at an all-time low, with Washington set to slap 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods.
The US had imposed an additional 25 per cent ad valorem duty above the 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs announced on August 1, raising the total tariff burden to 50 per cent, the highest imposed on any country, along with Brazil.
The move drew swift condemnation from New Delhi.
In a sharply worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “It is extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest.”
The MEA also described the tariffs as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable,” and warned it would take “all actions necessary to protect its national interests.”
Trump had said that a lot more 'secondary sanctions' are upcoming, after he was asked why India was singled out for penalties over doing business with Russia.
“You are going to see a lot more. You are going to see so much secondary sanctions,” Trump had said during a White House event.
The Trump administration has been highly critical of India for its procurement of discounted crude oil from Russia.
Earlier, Peter Navarro, former trade adviser to United States President Donald Trump, on Friday accused India of acting as a “laundromat for the Kremlin” by purchasing discounted Russian crude oil, refining it, and exporting the products at premium prices globally.