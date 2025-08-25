'Is it time to pause H1-B visas?': Debate intensifies over Indian tech hires

US Senator Mike Lee has questioned whether it is “time to pause H-1B visas”, responding on X to claims that a Walmart executive received huge bribes to hire Indian tech workers while “pushing out” American staff.

"Is it time to pause H1-B visas?," he wrote on X.

His remarks came just days after far-right Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene called for an end to H-1B visas for Indians, accusing them of “replacing American jobs”.

Greene’s comment was in reply to former President Donald Trump’s post threatening higher tariffs on Indian goods over New Delhi’s oil purchases from Russia.

On X, she wrote: “End Indian H-1B visas to replace American jobs and stop sending money and weapons to the Obama/Biden/Neocon Ukraine Russia war.”