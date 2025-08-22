‘Maharaja tariffs’: Trump's trade adviser slams India over Russian oil imports; calls it 'laundromat' for Moscow

Peter Navarro, former trade adviser to United States President Donald Trump, on Friday accused India of acting as a “laundromat for the Kremlin” by purchasing discounted Russian crude oil, refining it, and exporting the products at premium prices globally.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, Navarro said India’s actions were “perpetuating the war” in Ukraine and dismissed New Delhi’s long-standing assertion that Russian oil imports are essential for its energy security.

“India doesn’t appear to want to recognise its role in the bloodshed. It simply doesn’t. It’s cosying up to (Chinese President) Xi Jinping,” Navarro said, responding to a question on the additional 25 percent tariffs set to come into effect on August 27.

Referring to his opinion piece published in the Financial Times on August 18, Navarro said, “I wrote that article to address the propaganda the Indian government is spreading. They don’t need the (Russian) oil. It’s a refining profiteering scheme, a laundromat for the Kremlin.”

Navarro said, “I love India. Modi is a great leader. But please, India, look at what your role is in the global economy. What you’re doing right now is not creating peace; it is perpetuating the war.”