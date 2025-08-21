Losing India a ‘strategic disaster’ for US: Nikki Haley urges Trump to mend rift with PM Modi to counter China

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has issued a sharp warning to President Donald Trump over what she calls a dangerously deteriorating relationship with India, America’s most critical democratic ally in Asia.

Calling Trump administration's recent moves a “strategic disaster in the making,” Haley urged Trump to rethink his stance on India amid escalating tariff threats and growing diplomatic tensions.

In an opinion piece published in Newsweek, Haley argued that India’s rise does not threaten the free world, “unlike Communist-controlled China.”