Losing India a ‘strategic disaster’ for US: Nikki Haley urges Trump to mend rift with PM Modi to counter China

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has issued a sharp warning to President Donald Trump over what she calls a dangerously deteriorating relationship with India, America’s most critical democratic ally in Asia.
Calling Trump administration's recent moves a “strategic disaster in the making,” Haley urged Trump to rethink his stance on India amid escalating tariff threats and growing diplomatic tensions.
In an opinion piece published in Newsweek, Haley argued that India’s rise does not threaten the free world, “unlike Communist-controlled China.”
While acknowledging that India’s large-scale oil purchases from Russia help fund Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, Haley pointed out a double standard: Beijing, one of Russia’s largest energy customers, has avoided any comparable U.S. sanctions.
“If that disparity does not demand a closer look at U.S.–India relations, the realities of hard power should. Scuttling 25 years of momentum with the only country that can serve as a counterweight to Chinese dominance in Asia would be a strategic disaster,” she wrote.
Haley stressed that, in the short term, India’s cooperation is essential for the U.S. to diversify its critical supply chains away from China.
“While the Trump administration works to bring manufacturing back to our shores, India stands alone in its potential to manufacture at China-like scale for products that can't be quickly or efficiently produced here, like textiles, inexpensive phones, and solar panels,” she noted.
Her op-ed comes just days before a 50 percent tariff on Indian goods, announced by Trump is set to take effect on August 26.
India has described the move as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable,” and stated that New Delhi will take all necessary steps to protect its national interests.
Haley also underscored India’s expanding defence ties with the U.S., Israel, and other American allies, calling New Delhi a vital partner for global security and a growing market for U.S. defence equipment and cooperation. She further highlighted India's increasing influence in the Middle East as essential for regional stability.
Citing India’s massive population and rapidly growing economy, Haley said the country’s rise represents one of the greatest obstacles to China’s ambitions of reshaping the global order.
“Simply put, China’s ambitions will have to shrink as India’s power grows,” she asserted, noting that India and China are “unfriendly neighbours” with conflicting economic interests and ongoing territorial disputes.