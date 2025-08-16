'Maybe I won't': Trump keeps hope alive for India, hints at delay in tariff imposition after talks with Putin

NEW DELHI: A high-stakes summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday produced no ceasefire in Ukraine but shifted the diplomatic narrative toward a possible peace deal-- one that remains vague, contested, and fraught with uncertainty.

For India, caught in the crosshairs of the looming US penalty tariffs over Russian oil imports, the suspense now tilts slightly toward hope.

The nearly three-hour summit in Alaska, the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, ended with Trump calling for a direct peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow, bypassing the ceasefire route long advocated by Ukraine and its Western allies.

"It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war... is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, and not a mere Ceasefire," Trump said in a social media post after the meeting.

Calling Russia a "very big power" and Ukraine "not,” Trump urged Kyiv to "make a deal," suggesting that continued resistance might be futile. He said he would host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Monday, and if that went well, would schedule a follow-up meeting with Putin.

"Potentially, millions of people’s lives will be saved," he said.

After a long call with Trump, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was ready for "constructive cooperation" and supported the idea of a trilateral summit. But Moscow was non-committal. Putin made no mention of such a meeting, and his foreign policy aide later said it had not been discussed.

In a post-summit interview with Fox News, Trump indicated that land swaps and security guarantees were part of the informal talks.

"I think we’re pretty close to a deal... Ukraine has to agree to it. Maybe they’ll say no," he said.