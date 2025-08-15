Would not be happy: Trump says he will walk off the table if meeting with Putin does not go well

ANCHORAGE: Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin flew to Alaska on Friday for a high-risk summit that promises a stern test of the US president's promise to end the bloody war in Ukraine.

Both leaders voiced hopes of a productive meeting. But while Trump warned he could judge it a failure after just a few minutes if Putin does not budge, the Kremlin said the two would speak for at least six or seven hours.

For the Russian president, the summit marks his first foray onto Western soil since he ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, triggering a relentless conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people.

In recent days Russia has made significant battlefield gains that could strengthen Putin's hand in any ceasefire negotiations.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Anchorage, Trump sounded a positive note. "There's a good respect level on both sides and I think something's going to come out of it," he said.

Every word and gesture will be closely watched by European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was not included and has refused pressure from Trump to surrender territory seized by Russia.

"It is time to end the war, and the necessary steps must be taken by Russia. We are counting on America," Zelensky said in a social media post.

Trump has called the summit a "feel-out meeting" to test Putin, whom he last saw in 2019, and said Friday he was not going to Alaska to negotiate.

"I'm here to get them at the table," he said of the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow would not forecast the outcome of the meeting.

"We never make any predictions ahead of time," Lavrov told Russian state TV after he reached Alaska, wearing what appeared to be a shirt with "USSR" written across it in Cyrillic script.

Russia's "position is clear and unambiguous," he said.

Trump has promised to consult with European leaders and Zelensky, saying that any final agreement would come in a three-way meeting with Putin and the Ukrainian president to "divvy up" territory.