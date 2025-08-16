Trump says no agreement on ending Russia's war in Ukraine as Putin says there was an 'understanding'

ALASKA: President Donald Trump said he and Vladimir Putin didn't reach a deal to end Russia's war in Ukraine after meeting on Friday — despite Putin saying they had come to "an understanding" — as the two leaders offered scant details on what was discussed while heaping praise on each other.

In brief remarks as they shared a stage after meeting for about 2 ½ hours in Alaska, Putin said he and Trump had reached an "understanding" on Ukraine and warned Europe not to "torpedo the nascent progress."

But Trump then said, "There's no deal until there's a deal" and said he planned to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders soon, to brief them on the discussions.

"We had an extremely productive meeting, and many points were agreed to," Trump said. "And there are just a very few that are left. Some are not that significant. One is probably the most significant, but we have a very good chance of getting there."

He continued: "We didn't get there."

The high-profile summit ended without a deal to end, or even pause, the brutal conflict — the largest land war in Europe since 1945 — which has raged for more than three years. The two were expected to hold a joint news conference but instead took turns giving brief remarks. Putin went first and then Trump, but both left without taking questions.