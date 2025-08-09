Trump's India tariffs may undermine US strategy, push New Delhi closer to Russia and China: John Bolton

NEW DELHI: Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton has warned that punitive tariffs imposed on India could backfire strategically, pushing New Delhi closer to Russia and China, the very outcome decades of American diplomacy have sought to avoid.

In an interview with CNN, Bolton said, “Trump's tariffs against India are intended to hurt Russia, but they could push India closer to Russia and to China to oppose these tariffs."

He warned that Trump’s leniency toward China while taking a heavy-handed approach with India was undermining long-term U.S. interests.

“Trump’s leniency on the Chinese, and heavy-handed tariffs on India, jeopardise decades of American efforts to bring India away from Russia and China,” Bolton said.

In April, Trump briefly escalated a trade war with China, only to pause further action, pending a potential deal.

Meanwhile, he announced on July 30 a 25% tariff rate on Indian imports—a significant hike from the previous average of 2.4%. India also faces an additional tariff of 25% due to its continued purchases of Russian oil, which Trump argues funds the ‘war in Ukraine.’ Trump also criticised India’s acquisition of Russian military equipment.