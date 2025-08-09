Experts urge calm, strategic engagement as US tariffs strain India ties

NEW DELHI: As tensions grow in Indo-US relations following the imposition of 50% tariffs by the United States on Indian goods, three leading foreign policy and trade experts have cautioned against overreaction while underlining the need for strategic introspection and persistent engagement.

Speaking at a panel discussion hosted by The Indian Futures on Wednesday, former ambassadors and trade officials stressed that although the situation is serious, the India-US relationship remains fundamentally resilient.

Sujan Chinoy, former envoy to Japan, compared the current churn in the global order to “William Golding’s Lord of the Flies”, warning that a descent into chaos could ensue if rules and order are discarded. While acknowledging that President Donald Trump’s trade policies have rattled New Delhi, he maintained that the bilateral partnership “is not irreparably ruptured” and urged both countries to take “the right decisions in the next few months”.

Chinoy highlighted India’s trade surplus with the US and pointed to potential fallout for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which account for 80% of Indian exports to the US.

He also warned that continued visa restrictions could harm India’s services sector and student mobility. On defence ties, however, he noted “substantial progress”, with several foundational agreements signed and more under negotiation.