Trump imposes 25% additional tariff on India over purchase of Russian oil, total levy now 50%

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff on India, the White House informed on Wednesday.

The fresh addition has raised the total tariff on Indian products to 50% as Trump had earlier in July imposed a 25% tariff on India along with an unspecified penalty over New Delhi's continued purchases of Russian oil.

This is the highest tariff imposed by the US against any country, along with Brazil, which has also been slapped with a levy of 50%.

"I have received additional information from various senior officials on, among other things, the actions of the Government of the Russian Federation with respect to the situation in Ukraine. After considering this additional information, among other things, I find that the national emergency described in Executive Order 14066 continues and that the actions and policies of the Government of the Russian Federation continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," Trump said in the order dated August 6.

"To deal with the national emergency described in Executive Order 14066, I determine that it is necessary and appropriate to impose an additional ad valorem duty on imports of articles of India, which is directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil," the order read.