Pressure might increase, but we will bear it all, says PM ahead of 50 per cent US tariffs deadline

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted he can't compromise on interests of farmers, cattle-rearers, small-scale industries, cautioning "pressure on us may increase, but we will bear it", remarks coming in the backdrop of US move to slap 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods.

Addressing a gathering in Ahmedabad after launching multiple projects, he hit out at the Congress, saying the party, which ruled India for 60 to 65 years, made the nation dependent on other countries in order to indulge in "import scams".

India is empowered by walking on the path of Sudarshan Chakradhari Mohan Lord Shrikrishna, who symbolised strength and protection, and Charkhadhari Mohan Mahatma Gandhi, the independence movement hero who pushed for swadeshi with his spinning wheel, the PM maintained.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the Pahalgam massacre, and in an oblique reference to Pakistan, he declared India no longer spares terrorists and their masters.