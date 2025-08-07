‘Going to see a lot more’: Trump signals more sanctions after slapping 50 per cent tariff on India over Russian oil imports

Trump, however, dismissed claims of selective enforcement when asked why countries such as China and Turkey, which also import large quantities of Russian oil, had not faced equivalent penalties.

“It may happen, I do not know, I cannot tell you yet,” he said. “We did it with India. We are doing it probably with a couple of others. One of them could be China.”

When asked on whether the new sanctions might be reversed in the event of a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, Trump said, “We will determine that later, but right now, they are paying a 50 per cent tariff.”

In the executive order, Trump said he has determined that "it is necessary and appropriate to impose an additional ad valorem duty on imports of articles of India, which is directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil".

"I find that the Government of India is currently directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil.

Accordingly, and as consistent with applicable law, articles of India imported into the customs territory of the United States shall be subject to an additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 per cent," Trump said in the executive order.

India, meanwhile, has emphasised that its oil imports are 'based on market factors' and geared toward 'ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people.'