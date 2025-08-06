'Unfair, unjustified and unreasonable': India slams Trump's additional tariff over Russian oil imports

NEW DELHI: In a sharp rebuke to Washington, India on Wednesday condemned the United States’ decision to impose additional tariffs over its continued oil imports from Russia, calling the move “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.”

The response came after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order slapping a fresh 25% tariff on Indian goods, raising the total tariff burden to 50%—the highest imposed on any country, along with Brazil.

In a strongly worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India’s energy imports were driven by market realities and national interest.

“The United States has in recent days targeted India’s oil imports from Russia. We have already made clear our position… our imports are based on market factors and aimed at ensuring energy security for 1.4 billion Indians,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

“It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest,” he added. “We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable. India will take all necessary steps to protect its national interests.”