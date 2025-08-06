'Economic blackmail, unjust': Congress slams Trump's 50 per cent tariff on India

NEW DELHI: After the imposition of an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods entering the US, the Congress on Wednesday called the action "unjust" and "economic blackmail" aimed at bullying India into an unfair trade deal, even as it hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his "personalised" and "headline-grabbing style of huglomacy" has been an "abysmal failure."

The opposition party also sought a comprehensive reset of India's foreign policy and administration.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said, "(Donald) Trump's 50 per cent tariff is economic blackmail -- an attempt to bully India into an unfair trade deal."

"PM Modi better not let his weakness override the interests of the Indian people," Gandhi said in a post on X.