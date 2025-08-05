Russia slams Trump’s tariff threats against India as 'illegal'

CHENNAI: Russia on Tuesday sharply rebuked US President Donald Trump’s warning to India of revised tariffs over its continued imports of Russian oil, calling such threats “illegal” and a violation of international norms.

The response came a day after Trump accused India of profiting off cheap Russian oil and threatened to significantly raise tariffs on Indian goods if the country did not halt such imports. In a post on Truth Social, Trump had said, “India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian oil, they are then selling it on the open market for big profits. I will be substantially raising the tariff paid by India to the USA.”

Reacting strongly, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told news reporters in Moscow that no country had the right to dictate trade policy to another sovereign nation. “Trying to force countries to stop trading with Russia is illegal,” he said. “We hear many statements that are, in fact, threats. We do not consider such statements to be legal. Sovereign countries should have the right to choose their own trading partners in accordance with their national interests.”

India has also pushed back against the US pressure, with government sources calling the threats “unjustified and unreasonable.” Officials indicated that India would continue purchasing oil from Russia under long-term contracts, citing energy security needs and favorable pricing.

Russia is India’s largest supplier of crude oil, accounting for over one-third of the country’s total imports. Indian refiners have continued to benefit from discounted Russian oil amid global supply disruptions, a move that has drawn repeated criticism from the West since the start of the Ukraine conflict.