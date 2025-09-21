Lalettan’s cinematic odyssey: From debut to Dadasaheb Phalke

Online Desk
Malayalam movie icon Mohanlal has been selected for the 2023 Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the nation’s highest cinematic honour, marking the pinnacle of his illustrious career spanning over four decades.
Fondly called Lalettan and acclaimed as the complete actor, Mohanlal’s film journey began with Thiranottam. His true breakthrough came in the 1980s when Navodaya Appachen cast him as the antagonist in Manjil Virinja Pookkal, which became a major hit.
Mohanlal has bagged the Kerala State Best Actor award for a wide range of memorable roles, from T. P. Balagopalan M.A. (1986) to classics like Kireedam, Kilukkam, Spadikam, Kala Pani, and later acclaimed performances in Bharatham, Vaanaprastham, Thanmathra, Paradesi, Spirit, and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol.
Mohanlal has also won two National Film Awards for Best Actor — for his performances in Bharatham (1991) and Vaanaprastham (1999), both landmark films that highlighted his depth and versatility.
From Spadikam’s Aadu Thoma to Drishyam’s Georgekutty, Mohanlal’s journey reflects the sheer versatility and unmatched talent that have defined his legendary career.
In recent years, Mohanlal has continued his dominance at the box office, with films like Pulimurugan, Lucifer, L2: Empuraan and Thudarum ranking among the top 25 highest-grossing Malayalam movies.
When the news broke, celebrities expressed their happiness for Mohanlal’s achievement, including his close friend and longtime colleague, Mammootty.