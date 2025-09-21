‘Our very own’: Mesmeric Mohanlal’s Phalke has Malayalis over the moon

KOCHI: The announcement that celebrated actor Mohanlal has been chosen for the Dadasaheb Phalke Award has been greeted as a moment of collective pride for Malayalis across the globe. The award, the highest in Indian cinema, will be conferred at the 71st National Film Awards in New Delhi on September 23. Mohanlal is only the second Keralite to be recognised with the accolade, after filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan in 2004.

Movie industry insiders led the tributes. Actor Mammootty described it as deeply personal. “More than a colleague, a brother, and an artist who has lived and breathed cinema. So happy and proud of you, Lal. You truly deserve this crown,” he posted on X.

Speaking to TNIE, filmmaker Sibi Malayil, who directed Bharatham (1991), which helped Mohanlal clinch his first national award for best actor, said, “Most people are honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in the twilight of their careers. Mohanlal has received it while still at his peak. This is a proud moment for Malayalis across the globe.”

Filmmakers from across industries praised Mohanlal’s ability to blend naturalism with charisma. Younger actors called him a reference point — an actor who set the benchmark for Malayalam cinema while earning respect far beyond it.

Born in 1960 in Pathanamthitta, Mohanlal entered movies through Manjil Virinja Pookkal (1980), essaying the role of a suave villain. Within a decade, he had become Malayalam cinema’s defining star, his breakthrough coming with Rajavinte Makan (1986). He went on to embody characters that captured Kerala’s changing society: The tragic Sethumadhavan in Kireedam (1989), the tormented musician in Bharatham, the eccentric psychiatrist in Manichitrathazhu (1993), and the unforgettable Aadu Thoma in Spadikam (1995).