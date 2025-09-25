Restrictions continue in Ladakh following deadly clash between protestors, police

Online Desk
Ladakh Police on Wednesday opened fire on protestors, killing at least four and injuring over 80 others.
Additional police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed as restrictions under Section 163 continued on Thursday.
On Wednesday, youngsters took to the streets of Leh to demand the grant of Sixth Schedule status and statehood to the Ladakh UT, which was bifurcated from the erstwhile J&K state after the abrogation of Article 370.
The protests took a violent turn as angered youth set fire to the CEC Leh Hill Council office, the BJP office, and damaged several private and government vehicles, prompting security personnel to retaliate.
After the violence, climate activist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk called off his 35-day non-violent hunger strike.
Wangchuk said frustration had been building among the youths as the peaceful protests were not yielding any results.
Meanwhile, regional leaders and parties held the Union government responsible for provoking the already agitated youth by not resolving the matter peacefully.
The MHA stated that the next round of discussions will be held on October 6 in New Delhi, as per schedule.