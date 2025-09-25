Restrictions continue in Leh after violent protests over Ladakh statehood, Sixth Schedule demand

SRINAGAR: Restrictions under Section 163 continued in Ladakh’s violence-hit areas on Thursday, a day after clashes over statehood and Sixth Schedule demand left four dead and 80 injured, with a shutdown in neighbouring Kargil.

The police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in strength in the riot-hit Leh district and are keeping close watch on the situation.

The shops, business establishments, government offices and educational institutions remained closed in the district on Thursday.

A police official said restrictions under Section 163 of BNSS are being enforced strictly.

“The situation is under control and adequate security men have been deployed on the roads to maintain law and order and peace,” he said.

Four people were killed and 80 others injured, some of them critically, in the violent clashes between protesting youth and security personnel in Leh district headquarters yesterday.

Hundreds of youth took to the roads in Leh yesterday to stage a protest in support of their demand for the grant of Sixth Schedule status and statehood to the Ladakh UT, which was bifurcated from erstwhile J&K state.Protests turned violent as angry youth set fire to the BJP office, the CEC Leh Hill Council office, police and CRPF vehicles, and damaged several private and government vehicles.