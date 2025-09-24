Activist Sonam Wangchuk’s provocative statements incited Ladakh violence, says Centre

NEW DELHI: The Centre claimed that “certain politically motivated individuals, who were not happy with progress made under talks with the High Powered Committee (HPC),” were behind the violence that took place in Ladakh on Wednesday.

The violence happened during a protest in support of environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for the past fortnight demanding statehood and 6th schedule status for Ladakh.

The Centre also said it was clear that the mob was incited by “Shri Sonam Wangchuk through his provocative statements”.

In an official statement the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, “A hunger strike was started by Shri Sonam Wangchuk on 10-09-2025 stating the demand of 6th schedule and statehood for Ladakh. It is well known that the Government of India has been actively engaged with Apex Body Leh and Kargil Democratic Alliance on the same issues.

“Series of meetings were held with them through formal channels of the High-Powered Committee as well as the Sub-committee and multiple informal meetings with leaders,” the statement further read.

Noting that the process of dialogue through this mechanism has yielded phenomenal results, it said that reservation for Ladakh scheduled tribe has been increased from 45 per cent to 84 per cent, one-third reservations for women in the councils was agreed and Bhoti and Purgi have been declared official languages.