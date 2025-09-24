Curfew imposed in Leh after four killed, 59 injured in clashes between protesters, security personnel

The statehood for Ladakh movement descended into violence, arson and street clashes here on Wednesday, leaving four people dead and at least 59 injured, including 22 police personnel, officials said.

As the sun set on what is arguably the worst day of violence since 1989 in the cold desert region, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk called off his fortnight-long hunger strike to press for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh, while authorities clamped curfew in the Leh district.

Police had to resort to firing to bring the situation under control after the protesters, who have launched an agitation for statehood for Ladakh and extension of the Sixth Schedule, indulged in widespread violence, attacking a BJP office and several vehicles, they said.

Holding vested interests responsible for violence and loss of lives during statehood protests, Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta said a curfew has been imposed across the Leh district of the Union Territory to prevent more bloodshed.

He said those responsible for the violence will be identified and stern action will be taken against them as per the law of the land.

"The curfew has been imposed as a precautionary measure. People have lost their lives here and I express my condolences to their families. All necessary measures will be taken to prevent more casualties," Gupta said while addressing the people of Ladakh.

Hundreds of protesting youth brought Ladakh's Leh to a standstill as they clashed with police and torched the BJP office and several vehicles including a police van, prompting security forces to fire teargas shells and resort to baton charge.

The massive protest and shutdown were held in support of the demand to advance the proposed talks with the BJP-led Union Government on the extension of the Sixth Schedule as well as statehood to Ladakh.