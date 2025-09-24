Curfew imposed in Leh after four killed, 59 injured in clashes between protesters, security personnel

The statehood for Ladakh movement descended into violence, arson and street clashes here on Wednesday, leaving four people dead and at least 59 injured, including 22 police personnel, officials said.
As the sun set on what is arguably the worst day of violence since 1989 in the cold desert region, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk called off his fortnight-long hunger strike to press for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh, while authorities clamped curfew in the Leh district.
Police had to resort to firing to bring the situation under control after the protesters, who have launched an agitation for statehood for Ladakh and extension of the Sixth Schedule, indulged in widespread violence, attacking a BJP office and several vehicles, they said.
Holding vested interests responsible for violence and loss of lives during statehood protests, Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta said a curfew has been imposed across the Leh district of the Union Territory to prevent more bloodshed.
He said those responsible for the violence will be identified and stern action will be taken against them as per the law of the land.
"The curfew has been imposed as a precautionary measure. People have lost their lives here and I express my condolences to their families. All necessary measures will be taken to prevent more casualties," Gupta said while addressing the people of Ladakh.
Hundreds of protesting youth brought Ladakh's Leh to a standstill as they clashed with police and torched the BJP office and several vehicles including a police van, prompting security forces to fire teargas shells and resort to baton charge.
The massive protest and shutdown were held in support of the demand to advance the proposed talks with the BJP-led Union Government on the extension of the Sixth Schedule as well as statehood to Ladakh.
The protests turned violent as the youth clashed with police personnel and pelted stones at the policemen, who were deployed in strength in the area. The protesters also pelted stones at government offices and police vehicles.
Additional forces have been deployed to restore order, said officials.
The administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS to ban the assembly of five or more people, officials said.
Besides, Congress leader and councillor Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag was booked for allegedly making a provocative speech at the hunger strike venue on Tuesday.
The Ladakh Apex Body (LAB) youth wing called for the protest after two of the 15 people, who were on a 35-day hunger strike since September 10, were shifted to a hospital after their condition deteriorated on Tuesday evening.
The hunger strike led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was also part of the ongoing agitation in the region.
Acording to a PTI report, Wangchuk addressed an online press conference, were he said two of the protesters, a 72-year-old man and a woman (62), were taken to a hospital on Tuesday, and claimed that it was most likely the immediate trigger for the violent protest.
Wangchuk said frustration had been building among the youths as the peaceful protests were not yielding any results. He also said there have been reports of three to five youths being killed.
Earlier, Wangchuk had appealed to people to maintain peace and follow the non-violent means of protest. He termed the protest by the youth as an outburst of their emotions after being denied jobs and democratic rights.
"I request the youth of Ladakh to stop the violence forthwith as it only causes harm to our cause and further deteriorates the situation. We do not want instability in Ladakh and the country," Wangchuk told his supporters who had gathered in large numbers at the venue of the strike.
As the clashes intensified, Wanchuk also put out a video message on his X handle appealing to the youth to remain peaceful and stop violence.
He appealed to the central government to prepone the dialogue date with the Ladakh leaders from October 6 to the end of this month.
Meanwhile, the Kargil Democratic Alliance today called for a shutdown in Kargil district tomorrow to demand the grant of statehood and 6th Schedule status to Ladakh and the preponement of the talks date fixed by the MHA.
"Our strike will also extend support to Wangchuk and others, who have been on hunger strike in Leh for last 15 days," said KDA co-convenor Asgar Karbalai.
He said the talks should entirely focus on their demand for the 6th Schedule and statehood to Ladakh.
A fresh round of talks is scheduled between the Centre and Ladakh representatives, comprising members of Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on October 6.
The two bodies have been been jointly spearheading an agitation over the past four years in support of their demands and have held several rounds of talks with the government in the past.
Meanwhile, the four-day annual Ladakh festival was cancelled on the last day on Wednesday amid the massive protests.
"The administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh has announced cancellation of the last day and closing ceremony of the ongoing Ladakh Festival due to unavoidable circumstances. The administration deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to all stakeholders including local artists, cultural troupes, tourists, and the people of Ladakh who were eagerly looking forward to the event," the Department of Information and Public Relations said in a statement.
BJP alleges cospiracy to create Nepal, Bangladesh-like situation
The BJP alleged that the violence in Ladakh was a part of the Congress' nefarious design to create situations in the country which were witnessed in Bangladesh, Nepal and the Philippines.
The ruling party's charge came after the movement for the demand of statehood to Ladakh and the Union Territory's inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution descended into violence, arson and street clashes in Leh.
"Today in Ladakh, an attempt was made to portray some protests as being led by 'Gen Z' but when an investigation was carried out, it was found that this was not a Gen Z protest but actually a Congress protest," BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters at the party headquarters here.
"The Congress has a nefarious design. It's Congress' conspiracy. 'Bharat tere tukde honge Inshallah, Inshallah' is the Congress' main line. This is Rahul Gandhi's plan with George Soros. Since they cannot win through the people, they conspire to break the country," he charged.
"Rahul Gandhi repeatedly incites youth to create conditions like those that occurred in Bangladesh and Nepal, and are happening now in the Philippines, to bring similar circumstances to India," he said, asking, "What kind of leadership is this for the Congress?" Patra asked the Congress and Gandhi to bear in mind that such efforts will not succeed in India.
"Bharatvarsha is a civilisation of thousands of years. People of the country will have the ability to distinguish between good and bad. The people know what their prime minister and his government are doing for them. They know what the situation was before 2014 and what it is there today," he said.