Deadlock 'breaks' as Centre invites Ladakh leaders for talks on October 6

SRI NAGAR: The deadlock in talks between Ladakh leaders and the Centre has finally been broken, with the next round of discussions scheduled for October 6 in New Delhi.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the meeting of the High-Powered Committee (HPC)—constituted for the Union Territory of Ladakh and headed by the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs—will include officials from the MHA as well as leaders of the Kargil Democratic Alliance and the Leh Apex Body, an umbrella group representing various religious, social, political, trade, and student organizations from Kargil and Leh districts.

The meeting is scheduled for 11 am on October 6 in the Conference Hall, Kartavya Bhavan-3, MHA, New Delhi.

The last meeting between Ladakh leaders and the central government was held on May 27 in New Delhi, in which the domicile law with a cap of 15 years from August 5, 2019, was agreed upon.

The centre also agreed on reservations in jobs with President of India Droupadi Murmu promulgating the Union Territory of Ladakh Reservation (Amendment) Regulation, 2025 on June 3 and reserved 85 per cent jobs in the Union Territory.

The President also promulgated the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (Amendment) Regulation, 2025 to reserve 1/3rd seats in Hill Councils of both Leh and Kargil Hill Councils for women.

“Finally, MHA has decided to resume talks with the Ladakhis' leadership. We hope these talks will lead to the restoration of democratic rights in terms of statehood and Sixth Schedule for Ladakh,” said KDA leader Sajjad Kargili.