Ladakh leaders warn Centre of intensified agitation over statehood demand, 6th Schedule safeguards for UT

SRINAGAR: In a warning to the Centre, the Ladakh leaders have threatened to intensify agitation if their core demands of statehood and constitutional safeguards under the 6th Schedule are not addressed and made the principal agenda in the forthcoming rounds of talks.

The leaders of Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which is an amalgam of various political, social, trade and religious groups of Leh and Kargil districts of Ladakh UT, met in Leh today to chalk out future strategy on their 4 point demands including grant of statehood (with legislature), 6th Schedule status, separate Public Service Commission and two Lok Sabha seats for Ladakh UT.

The KDA co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai said a resolution was jointly passed in today’s meeting. The resolution demands that the MHA should place statehood and constitutional safeguards under the 6th Schedule as the principal agenda in the forthcoming meeting with the LAB and KDA.

The resolution also resolved that “MHA should not dictate, interfere with or prescribe the composition of LAB and KDA’s High Powered Committee as well as sub-committee.”

Karbalai said the leaders have decided to intensify the agitation.

“The strategy and action for intensifying the agitation will be decided by the leaders of KDA and LAB,” he said.