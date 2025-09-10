Sonam Wangchuk, Leh Apex Body sit on fast in Leh over demand for Ladakh's statehood

NEW DELHI: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Leh Apex Body on Wednesday announced that they are starting a 35-day fast in Leh over their demands for Ladakh's inclusion under the Constitution's sixth schedule and statehood.

At a press conference, which was preceded by an all-faith prayer service, Wangchuk, a climate activist, educator and Ramon Magsaysay awardee, said they took the decision to go on another fast from Wednesday as no meeting has been called by the Union home ministry with them over their demands in the last two months.

Wangchuk said they are being forced to intensify the movement demanding statehood and protection under the sixth schedule of the Constitution for Ladakh as the Centre has not addressed their demands.