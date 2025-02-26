Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk urges PM Modi to set up commission to assess Himalayan glaciers

NEW DELHI: In an open letter, renowned climate activist Sonam Wangchuk urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to set up a commission to assess the state of the Himalayas glaciers to save India’s sacred rivers.

Admiring Modi’s major environmental initiative, he urged to declare major glaciers like Gangotri and Yamunotri as national treasures and frame special policies that protect the Himalayas glaciers.

The United Nations has declared 2025 as the International Year of Glaciers' Preservation. The year will raise awareness about melting glacial and importance of glaciers, snow, and ice to the climate system and water cycle.

It is worth noting that Wangchuk, along with 150 other activists from Ladakh, marched 900 km last September to press the demands of restoring full-fledged democracy and granting Ladakh Sixth Schedule status to protect its unique environment and maintain its cultural identity.