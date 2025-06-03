Centre announces 15-year residency rule for Ladakh domicile policy

“Notwithstanding anything contained in sub-section (1), the following persons shall be domicile under sub-section (1), namely:–– (a) children of those Central Government Officials, All India Services Officers, Officials of Public Sector Undertaking and Autonomous body of Central Government, Public Sector Banks, Officials of Statutory bodies, Officials of the Central Universities and recognised Research institutes of Central Government who shall have served in the Union territory for a total period of ten years; (b) the children of parents who fulfils any of the conditions specified in sub-section (1); or (c) the children of such residents of Union territory who resides outside the Union territory in connection with their employment or business or other professional or vocational reasons, but their parents fulfil any of the conditions specified in sub-section (1),” reads the gazette notification.It further stated that notwithstanding anything contained in sub-section (1), the spouse of a domicile shall also be deemed to be a domicile for the purposes of sub-section (1).

“The Tehsildar within his territorial jurisdiction shall be the Competent Authority for issuance of domicile certificate: Provided that the Administration of the Union territory may notify any other officer to be the Competent Authority for issuance of domicile certificate,” the gazette notification stated.

LAB executive member Chering Dorje said the MHA has agreed to a cap of 15 years for domicile in Ladakh UT.

“15 years timeline has been fixed for a person to be treated as a domicile of Ladakh. It means a person would be required to live in Ladakh for 15 years prospectively from 2019. A person would qualify to be a domicile of Ladakh only in 2034. Till 2034, none can qualify to be a domicile of Ladakh,” he said.