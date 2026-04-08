US–Iran ceasefire: Key takeaways and what’s next

TNIE online desk
A temporary two-week ceasefire was agreed as the US and Iran stepped back from the brink of conflict. The US paused planned strikes, while Iran halted retaliation and allowed safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz after rising tensions and a US deadline had pushed both sides close to escalation.
US–Iran tensions over Iran’s nuclear programme and sanctions escalated, with the Strait of Hormuz emerging as the key flashpoint. Carrying about 20% of global oil, any disruption to this route risks major global economic instability.
There were fears the conflict could spread across the Middle East, involving Israel, Gulf nations, and Iran-backed groups, potentially turning into a wider regional war.
The ceasefire is temporary, with key issues unresolved, and its success depends on whether talks lead to lasting peace or renewed tensions.
Oil prices and markets fluctuated sharply before stabilising after the ceasefire, highlighting global dependence on Middle East energy routes.
Pakistan played a key role in facilitating talks between the US and Iran, helping broker the ceasefire and hosting upcoming negotiations. Iran also proposed a broader framework seeking sanctions relief and recognition of its nuclear programme, with formal talks expected during the ceasefire period.