US-Iran ceasefire: What we know and what's next?

The United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday in an 11th-hour bid to avert all-out destruction threatened by US President Donald Trump. Here's what we know about the truce between two countries, which are set to begin negotiations but remain poles apart in their positions on ending the war:

What has the US said about the truce?

Trump told AFP the ceasefire deal was a "total and complete victory" for Washington.

The US will suspend attacks on Iran for two weeks, and Tehran will in turn temporarily reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil thoroughfare, according to Washington.

Tehran agreed to the "COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

The US president said the agreement was reached after he spoke to leaders in Pakistan, which has played a key role in mediating the war launched by the US and Israel on February 28.

Trump also told AFP that Iran's enriched uranium would be "perfectly taken care of" under the two-week truce.

He has justified the war by accusing Tehran of enriching uranium with the aim of building an atomic weapon, an assertion not backed by the UN nuclear watchdog and which Iran has denied.

The US in a previous plan to end hostilities -- which Tehran did not agree to -- demanded Iran stop further enrichment, agree to limits on its missile program and cease support for militant groups in the region.

Those requirements have not been detailed in the latest truce.

Trump has been inconsistent in his conditions for ending fighting, regularly backtracking from hardline demands.

Last month, the US leader said Iran's "unconditional surrender" would be the only acceptable outcome to end the war.