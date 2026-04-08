Crude prices plunge over 13 per cent after US announces ceasefire in West Asia conflict

NEW DELHI: Crude oil prices in the international market dropped sharply following the announcement of a ceasefire by the United States in the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Brent crude prices fell by more than 13%, trading at $94.94 per barrel—down 13.62% or $14.88—at 7:04 AM Indian Standard Time. Meanwhile, US WTI crude declined by 14.60%, or $16.49, to $96.46 per barrel.

The conflict, now in its 35th day, had pushed crude prices to nearly double their pre-war levels.

Brent crude, which was trading between $62 and $65 per barrel before the conflict, surged to a high of $119 per barrel and had been hovering above $110 in recent weeks.

US President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social, announced a two-week ceasefire in the conflict. He stated that he would suspend bombing and attacks on Iran for a limited period.

“..I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE! The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East…”