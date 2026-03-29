Netanyahu announces widening ground invasion of Lebanon; death toll crosses 1200, including 124 children

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said he has ordered the military to widen the invasion of Lebanon, amid intensified attacks on the country by the Israeli army.

"In Lebanon, I have just ordered the military to further expand the existing security zone," Netanyahu said in a video statement.

"This is intended to definitively neutralise the threat of invasion (by Hezbollah militants) and to keep anti-tank missile fire away from the border," he claimed.

Netanyahu, during a visit to the northern command, claimed that Hezbollah still retained "residual capabilities" to fire rockets at Israel, but the group had been severely hit by Israeli forces.

"Iran is no longer the same Iran, Hezbollah is no longer the same Hezbollah, and Hamas is no longer the same Hamas," the Israeli PM claimed.

"These are no longer terrorist armies threatening our existence -- they are defeated enemies, fighting for their own survival," he further said, adding that "we are determined, we are fighting, and with God's help -- we are winning."

Israel intensified attacks on Lebanon in early March after the Iran-backed Hezbollah group launched rockets into Israeli territory following US-Israel attacks on Tehran and the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Israel's aerial and ground attacks across Lebanon have so far killed over 1, 238 people, including 124 children and wounded 3,500 others, according to the Health Ministry. This includes 10 rescue workers and three journalists killed on Saturday.