'Blatant crime': Israeli strikes kill three journalists in south Lebanon

BEIRUT: An Israeli strike killed three journalists on Saturday in south Lebanon, their channels and a Lebanese military source said, while Israel claimed that one of them was a Hezbollah member.

The killings came as Israel continued its raids on southern Lebanon, and Hezbollah announced it had targeted Israeli forces that had entered border villages.

Lebanon was pulled into the Middle East war when Tehran-backed militant group Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel on March 2 to avenge the US-Israeli killing of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Israel has responded with large-scale airstrikes across Lebanon and a ground offensive in the south.

A Lebanese military source told AFP earlier on Saturday that Ali Shoeib of Hezbollah's Al Manar channel and Fatima Ftouni of Al Mayadeen, seen as close to the Iran-backed movement, were killed in Jezzine, alongside Ftouni's brother, a cameraman.