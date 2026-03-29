Israel police prevent Jerusalem's Latin Patriarch from entering Holy Sepulchre on Palm Sunday

JERUSALEM: Israeli police prevented the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to celebrate Palm Sunday mass, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said.

"This morning, the Israeli Police prevented the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, His Beatitude Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Head of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land, together with the Custos of the Holy Land, the Most Reverend Fr. Francesco Ielpo, OFM, the official Guardian of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, as they made their way to celebrate the Palm Sunday Mass," a statement from the Patriarchate said.

It said the two were stopped while proceeding privately without any characteristics of a procession or ceremonial act, and had to turn back.

"As a result, and for the first time in centuries, the Heads of the Church were prevented from celebrating the Palm Sunday Mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre," the statement said.

"This incident is a grave precedent and disregards the sensibilities of billions of people around the world, who during this week, look to Jerusalem."

Palm Sunday, which opens Holy Week for Christians, marks Christ's final entry into Jerusalem, days before his crucifixion and resurrection, according to the Gospels.