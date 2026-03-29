Israel police prevent Jerusalem's Latin Patriarch from entering Holy Sepulchre on Palm Sunday

JERUSALEM: Israeli police prevented the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to celebrate Palm Sunday mass, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said.
"This morning, the Israeli Police prevented the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, His Beatitude Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Head of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land, together with the Custos of the Holy Land, the Most Reverend Fr. Francesco Ielpo, OFM, the official Guardian of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, as they made their way to celebrate the Palm Sunday Mass," a statement from the Patriarchate said.
It said the two were stopped while proceeding privately without any characteristics of a procession or ceremonial act, and had to turn back.
"As a result, and for the first time in centuries, the Heads of the Church were prevented from celebrating the Palm Sunday Mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre," the statement said.
"This incident is a grave precedent and disregards the sensibilities of billions of people around the world, who during this week, look to Jerusalem."
Palm Sunday, which opens Holy Week for Christians, marks Christ's final entry into Jerusalem, days before his crucifixion and resurrection, according to the Gospels.
Since US-Israeli strikes on Iran sparked the Middle East war on February 28, Israeli authorities have banned large gatherings, including at synagogues, churches and mosques.
Public gatherings are limited to around 50 people.
Israeli police on Sunday said all holy sites in Jerusalem were closed since the start of the war.
"The Patriarch's request was reviewed yesterday, and it was clarified that it could not be approved" because of the restrictions, it said in a statement to AFP.
"The Old City and the holy sites constitute a complex area that does not allow access for large emergency and rescue vehicles, which significantly challenges response capabilities and poses a real risk to human life in the event of a mass casualty incident," the force said.
Palm Sunday processions cancelled
The Latin Patriarchate had already announced it had cancelled the traditional Palm Sunday procession that normally runs from the Mount of Olives into Jerusalem and draws thousands of worshippers each year.
"The heads of churches have acted with full responsibility and, since the outset of the war, have complied with all imposed restrictions," the Patriarchate said.
"Preventing the entry of the Cardinal and the Custos, who bear the highest ecclesiastical responsibility for the Catholic Church and the Holy Places, constitutes a manifestly unreasonable and grossly disproportionate measure," it said.
"This hasty and fundamentally flawed decision, tainted by improper considerations, represents an extreme departure from basic principles of reasonableness, freedom of worship, and respect for the status quo."
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticised the Israeli police action, saying the incident was "an offence not only to the faithful but to any community that respects religious freedom".
Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani separately said on X he had summoned Israel's ambassador over the incident.
Pope Leo XIV, speaking after the Angelus prayer in Rome on Sunday, paid tribute to "the Christians of the Middle East, who suffer the consequences of a terrible conflict and in many cases cannot fully live the rites of these holy days".
In the Old City of Jerusalem, shops were shuttered and streets lay largely deserted, as Christian worshippers expressed sorrow over the cancellation of the traditional Palm Sunday processions.
"It's very said this year. Because we are always used to the procession that starts from the Mount of Olives, but this year because of the precautions of the war it's forbidden," 51-year-old Andre, who gave only his first name, told AFP.
Simon Hosh, 25, a resident of the Old City, similarly said: "This year because of the war we cannot celebrate in the streets like always.
"So, this year we just celebrate in the church. It's bad."