As deadline nears, Trump's 'whole civilisation will die' warning looms over Iran

President Donald Trump warned that "a whole civilization will die" in Iran on Tuesday if the country does not heed his ultimatum to accept US war demands.

"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump did not give details but he has already said the US military could bomb Iran's bridges, power plants and other civilian infrastructure into the "stone age."

Trump has announced a deadline of midnight GMT Tuesday for Iran to end its de facto closing of the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow, strategic waterway used to transport oil and other commodities.

On Monday, he said a temporary cease-fire proposal being circulated was insufficient.

Trump had repeatedly pushed back deadlines for Tehran to cut a deal or open the Strait of Hormuz, but his latest deadline for Tuesday came with his most perilous threat yet.

Trump's previous deadline was weeks ago, but it was postponed several times as the Republican president oscillated between heated threats, announced delays and proclamations that the negotiations were going well, sometimes in the same statement.

Meanwhile, Iran said that Tehran is ready for 'all scenarios' after Trump threats

Earlier, Iran had rejected US pressure, with state media reporting that the authorities are insisting that instead of just a cease-fire it wants a full end to the war.

Iranian envoy had also said that Tehran will not “stand idle’ if Trump follows through on ‘war crime’ threats.