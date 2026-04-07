White House denies considering nukes against Iran, says 'only President knows' next US move

The White House on Tuesday denied that remarks by Vice President JD Vance about military operations in Iran had contained any suggestion of a US nuclear strike against the Islamic Republic.

JD Vance on Tuesday warned Iran that US forces have tools they "so far haven't decided to use" against the Islamic Republic, to enforce a dramatic ultimatum from President Donald Trump.

"They've got to know we've got tools in our toolkit that we so far haven't decided to use," Vance said. Trump "will decide to use them if the Iranians don't change their course of conduct."

However, the White House posted on X, "Literally nothing @VP said here 'implies' this, you absolute buffoons".

The post was in response to one from an account associated with former vice president Kamala Harris that said Vance implied Trump "might use nuclear weapons."

Donald Trump is the only person who knows his plans for Iran, the White House said.

"The Iranian regime has until 8 PM Eastern Time to meet the moment and make a deal with the United States," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to AFP, when asked if Trump was prepared to use a nuclear weapon, and about a report that Iran had cut off negotiations.

"Only the President knows where things stand and what he will do."