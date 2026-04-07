Iran Guards warn will respond beyond region if US 'crosses red lines'

Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Tuesday warned they would retaliate beyond the Middle East and deprive Washington and its allies of oil and gas if the United States crossed "red lines", a statement carried on state television said.

"The Revolutionary Guards once again declare that if the American terrorist army crosses the red lines, our response will go beyond the region," the statement said.

It added that the Guards -- Iran's ideological army -- would target infrastructure "to deprive the United States and its allies of oil and gas in the region for years".

"America's regional partners should also know that until today, we have exercised great restraint for the sake of good neighbourliness and have had some reservations in choosing targets for retaliation, but all these reservations have since been removed," it said.

Qatar warned that the war in the Middle East was close to a threshold where it cannot be controlled after US President Donald Trump set a deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

"We have been warning since 2023 that escalation left unchecked will get us into a situation where it cannot be controlled and we are very close to that point and this is why we have been urging all parties to find a resolution to find a way of ending this war before it's too late," Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said.