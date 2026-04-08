Trump claims Iran deal 'total and complete victory' for US, says enriched Uranium 'taken care of'

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump told AFP on Tuesday that the United States had won a "total and complete victory" after agreeing a two-week ceasefire deal with Iran.

In a telephone call, Trump said he believed China had persuaded Iran to negotiate, and said Tehran's enriched uranium would be "perfectly taken care of."

The US leader appeared bullish on the truce with Iran, despite Tehran also casting it as a win for its side, and amid questions over exactly what both sides had agreed on.

The two sides agreed on the ceasefire barely an hour before Trump's deadline to obliterate the Islamic republic was set to expire.

"Total and complete victory. 100 percent. No question about it," Trump told AFP in the brief call when asked if he was claiming victory with the ceasefire.

With uncertainty over arrangements for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to oil traffic in particular, Trump insisted there was a strong framework for a longer-term deal.

"We have a 15 point transaction, of which most of those things have been agreed on. We'll see what happens. We'll see if it gets there," Trump said.

The Republican president had said in his earlier announcement on his Truth Social network that Iran had given a 10-point proposal which was "workable."

Trump would not say whether he would go back to his original threats to lay waste to Iran's civilian power plants and bridges if the deal fell apart.

"You're going to have to see," Trump told AFP.