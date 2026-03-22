Reopen Hormuz: Trump gives Iran 48‑hour deadline, threatens power plants; Iran warns of Gulf destruction

ARAD: Iran and the allied Lebanese militant group Hezbollah stepped up attacks on Israel on Sunday after the United States and Iran threatened to target critical infrastructure in the war in the Middle East, now in its fourth week.

Iran said the Strait of Hormuz, crucial to oil and other exports, would be "completely closed” immediately if the U.S. follows up on President Donald Trump 's new threat to attack its power plants. Trump late Saturday set a 48-hour deadline to open the strait.

Iran’s parliament speaker said Tehran also would retaliate against U.S. and Israeli energy and wider infrastructure in the region.

Israeli leaders visited Arad, one of two southern communities near a secretive nuclear research site struck by Iranian missiles late Saturday, wounding scores of people. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was a “miracle” no one was killed. He claimed Israel and the U.S. were well on their way to achieving their war goals and asked the international community for more support.

The developments signaled the war, which the U.S. and Israel launched Feb. 28, was moving in a dangerous new direction, despite Trump's comment last week he was considering “winding down" operations. It has killed over 2,000 people, rattled the global economy and sent oil prices surging.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for an airstrike that killed a man in northern Israel, while Gulf Arab states — including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — said they intercepted new Iranian strikes.