Celebs at booths: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith and others cast their votes in TN polls

TNIE online desk

Polling for Tamil Nadu’s 234 assembly seats began today, April 23. Under tight security, A-list film stars and industry professionals joined voters across the state to cast their ballots.

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Actor Rajinikanth cast his vote at Stella Mary's College in Chennai.

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Actor-politician Kamal Haasan and his daughter, actor-singer Shruti Haasan, cast their votes in Chennai.

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Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja registered his vote at a polling booth in T Nagar, Chennai.

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Actor Ajith Kumar registered his vote in Chennai.

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Actor 'Chiyaan' Vikram cast his vote at a polling booth in Chennai. 

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Actor Dhanush registered his vote at a polling booth in Chennai.

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Actor Vijay Sethupathi registered his vote at a polling booth in Kilpauk, Chennai.

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Actor Trisha registered her vote at a polling booth in Chennai.

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Actor Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthy cast their votes in Chennai. 

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Actor-director Pradeep Ranganathan cast his vote at a polling booth in Madipakkam, Chennai.

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LIVE | Assembly elections: Tamil Nadu records 56.81% voter turnout by 1 pm; West Bengal at 62.18%