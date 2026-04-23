Celebs at booths: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith and others cast their votes in TN polls

Polling for Tamil Nadu’s 234 assembly seats began today, April 23. Under tight security, A-list film stars and industry professionals joined voters across the state to cast their ballots..Actor Rajinikanth cast his vote at Stella Mary's College in Chennai..Actor-politician Kamal Haasan and his daughter, actor-singer Shruti Haasan, cast their votes in Chennai..Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja registered his vote at a polling booth in T Nagar, Chennai..Actor Ajith Kumar registered his vote in Chennai..Actor 'Chiyaan' Vikram cast his vote at a polling booth in Chennai. .Actor Dhanush registered his vote at a polling booth in Chennai..Actor Vijay Sethupathi registered his vote at a polling booth in Kilpauk, Chennai..Actor Trisha registered her vote at a polling booth in Chennai..Actor Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthy cast their votes in Chennai. .Actor-director Pradeep Ranganathan cast his vote at a polling booth in Madipakkam, Chennai..LIVE | Assembly elections: Tamil Nadu records 56.81% voter turnout by 1 pm; West Bengal at 62.18%.Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest