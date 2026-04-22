LIVE | Assembly elections: Tamil Nadu records 56.81% voter turnout by 1 pm; West Bengal at 62.18%

Elections for all 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu and 152 of West Bengal’s 294 seats begun on Thursday in what is a summer of elections, with polling having concluded in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry on April 9.

In Tamil Nadu, more than 5.73 crore voters are set to decide the fate of 4,023 candidates in a three-way contest primarily between the DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK-led NDA, as Chief Minister MK Stalin seeks to retain power while AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami aims to return to office after five years. However, the Dravidian heavyweights face a tough fight, with the electoral debut of actor Vijay’s TVK adding a new dimension to the contest.

In West Bengal, over 3.60 crore voters, including nearly 1.75 crore women, are eligible to vote in the first of two phases covering 152 of the state’s 294 seats, which will shape the contest between the three-term CM Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and the BJP, which is seeking to form the government for the first time in the state.

The second phase, covering 142 seats and focusing on Kolkata and surrounding districts, is scheduled for April 29. Polling in both states will begin at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm.

Counting of votes in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal will take place on May 4, along with Kerala, Assam and the union territory of Puducherry.