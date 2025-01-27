Human faeces in drinking water tank: Dalits in Tamil Nadu's Vengaivayal vow to continue protest

PUDUKKOTTAI: The protest by Dalit residents of Vengaivayal continued for the second day on Sunday. Villagers stated the protest will continue until the government orders a CBI investigation into the December 2022 incident.

The sit-in commenced the previous day after a CB-CID report pinned the blame on three whistleblowers for the alleged admixture of faecal matter in an overhead water tank that catered to the Dalits in the village.

The CB-CID submission to the Madras High Court which stated three persons had committed the offence due to personal motive upset the Dalit residents and they resorted to the protest.

The CB-CID police filed a final investigation report in court last Monday, accusing three youths from the same village.

K Kannadasan, a resident of the village said, “The report by CB-CID has tarnished our reputation by blaming us for the act which we didn’t commit. We feel it’s unfair to lay the blame entirely on us in a bid to close the case quickly.”