Caste atrocity in TN's Vengaivayal: DMK govt under scanner as whistleblowers named accused

The demand for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is gaining ground with respect to the Vengaivayal caste atrocity case of December 24, 2022.

The CB-CID, which has been probing the case, submitted before the Madras High Court on Friday that the case relating to dumping of human faeces in the overhead tank serving water to the Dalit people of Vengaivayal hamlet in Pudukottai district has been solved.

To the shock and dismay of the Dalit people, the CB-CID named three whistleblowers as accused in the charge sheet.

They are a police constable J Murali Raja, 32, B Sudarshan, 20 and Muthukrishnan, 22.

The Dalits have been accusing the Mutharaiyar community in the hamlet of being responsible for the incident.

Further, soon after this atrocity came to light, authorities led by then collector Kavitha Ramu had visited the hamlet and found that caste atrocities in various forms such as "double tumble system" was practiced by caste-Hindus against the Dalits.

The CB-CID also informed the High Court that final report in the case was filed on January 20, 2025 before the Pudukottai special court for cases under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989.

“How is this possible?,’ activist and writer Shalin Maria Lawrence queried overwhelmed by shock and surprise.

Murali Raja was the person who first found the faeces in the water tank on December 26, 2022. It happened thus that he had come to the village on leave and while having tea he suspected a foul smell.

Subsequently, human faeces was found floating on the surface of the water in the tank. His mother was among those who fell ill and were hospitalised, Shalin recalled.

It was on December 24, 2022, that Gopika Shree, the six-year-old daughter of one Kanagaraj fell ill. She was referred to the Pudukottai government hospital. SImilarly, the two-and-a-half-year-old daughter of one Kannadasan also fell ill. Several others also fell ill. The reason for their illness came to light two days later.

Senior advocate Mohan and Shalin said the police and the authorities made the Dalit youths get rid of the faeces then and there.

"The police thus destroyed the evidence in the case without opting for a forensic examination," Mohan noted.