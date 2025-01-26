Cops bar Vengaivayal Dalits from joining VCK’s protest in Pudukkottai

PUDUKKOTTAI: Tension gripped Vengaivayal on Saturday as villagers staged a sit-in and threatened to surrender their ration cards after the police prevented them from joining a protest organised by the VCK in Pudukkottai city condemning the CB-CID probe into the infamous water contamination case.

The charge sheet submitted by the agency in the Pudukkottai special court for trial of SC/ST cases stated three individuals from the same village were responsible for mixing faecal matter in the overhead tank supplying potable water in late December 2022. This was also mentioned in a report presented by the CB-CID to the Madras High Court during a hearing on Friday, sparking a protest wherein Dalit residents of Vengaivayal accused the authorities of framing them as culprits.

The protesters claimed that the accusations against the affected individuals are baseless and unjust.

The protest which started in the village on Saturday morning continued till evening, with the VCK extending its support and calling for participation in the stir on Sunday.

Police blocked seven entry points leading to Vengaivayal and neighbouring Eraiyur. Only local residents were allowed to enter. Media personnel were also denied entry.

However, eight VCK members entered the village and met the protesting residents. The police later escorted them out of the village and released them after a while.

Meanwhile, leaders of the VCK, Indian Communist People’s Liberation, Tamil Nadu People’s Democratic Party, Aam Aadmi Party and others submitted a petition to the district collector.

CPM leader K Balakrishnan demanded a re-investigation, citing “reasonable doubts” over the CB-CID probe and wanted the CBI to step in.

He also criticised the police for restricting the movement of villagers and preventing them from airing their views or meeting with officials.

Speaking in Tiruchy, Durai Vaiko, MP, however, expressed confidence in the CB-CID’s probe, stating that charges would not have been filed without proper evidence. He acknowledged that any procedural errors, however, could damage the reputation of the state government and police.

Meanwhile, in Chennai, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said the party is set to file a petition against the charge sheet filed by the CB-CID in the case.

The VCK leader also called upon the special court handling the case to reject the CB-CID’s charge sheet and said that his party’s legal team is preparing to file a petition opposing it.

(With inputs from Chennai)