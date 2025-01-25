Vengaivayal case: DMK allies and opposition flay report of CB-CID, seek CBI inquiry

CHENNAI: The two key allies of the DMK — the CPM and the VCK — on Friday flayed the status report and joined the opposition parties in demanding a CBI investigation into the case.

CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said the contention of the CB-CID in the charge sheet cannot be accepted. “The police, out of compulsion to end the case, have said that the affected people themselves had mixed faeces in the water. This cannot be accepted. Tamil Nadu government should hand over the case to the CBI to find out the true culprits,” Shanmugam said.

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan expressed shock at the charge sheet. He urged the HC not to accept it and said the court should order a CBI investigation. Thirumavalavan said the CB-CID was lethargic in identifying the culprits even after the Madras HC censured the police over the delay in the probe. Now, to prevent the HC from referring the case to CBI, the charge sheet has been filed. The VCK is expected to stage a demonstration in front of the Pudukkottai collectorate.

Meanwhile, AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar also voiced his party’s support for a CBI probe. Jayakumar said the belated charge sheet filed by the police is unreliable and seems to cover up something.

DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth, speaking to reporters in Pudukkottai, accused the government of shielding the accused and called for a fair investigation. “The guilty, irrespective of their identity, must face justice,” she said.