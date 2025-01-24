Vengaivayal case: CB-CID finds personal motive behind mixing of faecal matter in water

CHENNAI: Ending months of mystery shrouding the abominable act of mixing faecal matter in potable water in an overhead tank that supplied drinking water to Dalit households in Vengaivayal in Pudukottai district in December 2022, Tamil Nadu CB-CID on Friday informed the Madras High Court that investigations revealed that three persons had committed the offence of contaminating the water due to personal motive.

The submission was made by Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran before the first bench of Chief Justice KR Shriram and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy when the petitions regarding the issue came up for hearing.

He informed that the CB-CID filed the chargesheet in the special court for SC/ST cases in Pudukottai on January 20, 2025.

According to a status report filed in the High Court, thee persons-J Muraliraja, B Sudharshan and K Muthukrishnan committed the offence to take revenge upon Muthaiah, husband of the Muthukadu panchayat president Padma after a tank operator, Shanmugam, was terminated from service.

“Considering the prevailing motive against Muthaiah and to take revenge upon him, Muraliraja falsely claimed that the water supplied from the tank on December 26, 2022 was turbid with bad odour. Along with Muthukrishnan and Sudharshan, he climbed up the water tank and committed the offence,” the report stated.