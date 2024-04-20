Vengaivayal water contamination row: Villagers boycott Lok Sabha poll over ‘inaction’

TIRUCHY: Condemning the “failure” of the state government in identifying those who mixed faeces in the village overhead tank despite nearly a year and a half having passed, a section of residents at Vengaivayal and neighbouring Eraiyur in the district boycotted the general election on Friday. While about 60 Dalit residents of Vengaivayal voted later in the day after officials assured of action, those at Eraiyur did not exercise their franchise. According to sources, the poll booth set up in a middle school at Vengaivayal wore a deserted look until Friday evening.

Following officials reaching out to the protesters, about 60 voters of the total electorate of 561 in both the villages combined exercised their franchise. An official said, "Dalit residents of Vengaivayal cast their vote in the evening after continuous talks with the residents. They decided to vote after our promises on arresting the culprits and ensuring developmental projects in the area." "We could not convince residents of Eraiyur to cast their vote as the youngsters were agitated and were firm on the boycott."