As TN gears up to vote, poll boycott decisions in the Vengaivayals of the state fail to draw attention

Time was when people announcing boycott of polls used to gain the attention of the media thereby resulting in leaders ending up assuaging the frayed tempers of the voters.

Not anymore though.

This time around, SOS calls of villagers through poll boycott announcements have been falling on deaf ears.

People who are reeling under caste discrimination and atrocities make up 90 percent of the population who have announced that they will not head to the polling booths to cast their votes as their demands remains unheard and unfulfilled.

Tamil Nadu goes to the polls in the first phase -- this Lok Sabha election's biggest phase with voting in 102 constituencies spread across 21 states -- on April 19.

Remember Vengaivayal?

Vengaivayal is the village in Pudukottai district where in December, 2022 human faeces were found inside an overhead water tank supplying water to the Dalit population in the village. Over 15 months later, the people of the village have announced a poll boycott since no action was taken against the miscreants who were involved in the caste atrocity.

The worst is that the victims were treated like the accused by the police and the authorities.

"We could not even travel by bus to another village to attend a function as the police suspect that we're gong to participate in a protest somewhere. Our relatives are unable to enter the village as strict police scrutiny continues. To hold a function, we have to get the permission of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Superintendent of Police (SP. We're boycotting the Lok Sabha elections as we don't have any other option left," a Dalit resident of Vengaivayal was quoted as saying in a report.